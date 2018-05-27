Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Marginal increase in pass percentage

Chennai region has recorded an increase of 1.27 per cent pass percentage when compared to last year.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With a pass percentage of 93.87 per cent, Chennai region has secured the second place in the Class XII Board examinations of Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE), results of which were declared on Saturday. Chennai region has recorded an increase of 1.27 per cent pass percentage when compared to last year. The Chennai region comprises students from Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Daman and Diu.

The CBSE released the Class XII results on Saturday afternoon on its official website - cbseresults. nic.in or cbse.nic.in. This year, the pass percentage in the country has improved to 83.01 from 82.02 last year. Trivandrum recorded the highest pass percentage of 97.32 per cent and Chennai stood second with 93.87 per cent, followed by Delhi at 89 per cent. Girls beat boys hands down this year. While girls secured a pass percentage of 88.31 per cent, boys managed 78.99 per cent.

Meghna Shrivastava of Step by Step School, topped with 499 marks. Anuoushka Chandra from SAJ School, Ghaziabad, scored second rank with 498 marks. Seven students are tied at the third spot with 497 marks each. Of these 71 are from Jaipur, one each from Ludhiana, Haridwar, Noida and Meerut and two from Ghaziabad. The Class 10 results are expected to be declared either on May 28 or 29. This year, for Class XII exams, 11,86,306 candidates had registered and the exams were held at 4,138 centres in India and 71 centres outside the country.

The CBSE was supposed to conduct the Class XII examinations 2018 from March 5 to April 13, but it later went on till April 27 because of the paper leak reported in various parts of the country. This year, the board will also provide Class XII digital mark sheets in DigiLocker at - digilocker. gov.in - which can be accessed on mobile phones on Android and iOS platforms.

With the CBSE Class XII results announced on Saturday, students are getting ready to kickstart admission processes in various colleges. As soon as the Plus Two results of the State board here were announced earlier this month, many arts and science colleges in the city began online registration for admissions. “We have only a few days to apply for many arts and science colleges. Although I know that many CBSE students will apply, we still feel like we don’t have an edge as State Board results came out earlier

