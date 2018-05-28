Home Cities Chennai

Advocate Commissioner hears woes of Perumbakkam TNSCB tenements

Dozens of residents in TNSCB tenements in Perumbakkam flocked to Advocate Commissioner K Elango, who was appointed by the High Court of Madras to take stock of rehabilitation and resettlement.

Published: 28th May 2018 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 04:23 AM   |  A+A-

Perumbakkam residents with the Advocate Commissioner | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dozens of residents in Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB)  tenements in Perumbakkam flocked to Advocate Commissioner K Elango, who was appointed by the High Court of Madras to take stock of rehabilitation and resettlement, to register their complaints. As residents had pointed out, a TNSCB official on the field was heard telling residents who were awaiting the commissioner’s arrival that the issues were ‘all internal affairs that could be settled by TNSCB’ and ‘did not warrant complaints to the Advocate Commissioner’.

However, residents did not hold back. “We, at the tenth block, who were shifted from Medavakkam and Kovilambakkam, have not received the Rs 5,000 shifting allowance yet, even after almost six months,” said Selvi, one of the first to register a complaint.

Elango was at the tenements to audit the resettlement arrangements and receive petitions from residents. The host of complaints brought to light the discrimination in terms of benefits provided, based on the project under which they were evicted and resettled. “How is it that those resettled under a different scheme are entitled to some benefits whereas we receive none of it. Haven’t we also lost our homes and livelihood,” said Vijaya, also a resident of the tenth block in Perumbakkam.

Based on a compilation made by the petitioners, out of the 59 petitions analysed, 12 were from women-headed households. Four of the 12 have lost their employment since resettlement, the report said. A survey of 100 men in the resettlement township indicates that 90% of men in families resettled in the last six months have lost employment since relocation and have not successfully found employment yet.

Residents complained of the lack of infrastructure, including street-lights and also of haphazard electricity readings, forcing them to pay around ten times more than what they believe they have consumed. Lack of police response in the area was also brought forth to the commissioner.  The Advocate Commissioner was appointed by a vacation bench of Justices V Parthiban and PD Audikesavalu to submit a detailed report on the resettlement and rehabilitation policies and arrangements in place on or before June 18.
Meanwhile, residents said that the government authorities had gone into an overdrive ahead of the commissioner’s visit.

“The officials came yesterday to clean stagnant water at the premises that has been a constant here for over a year. We can’t help but think it’s because of the official’s visit, “ said Sowmya (name changed), a resident who was evicted from Apparao Gardens.

Similarly, Saravanan (name changed), evicted from Thiruverkadu, said that the elevator in his block that had been dysfunctional for more than four days had begun working since Saturday. Slum Clearance Board officials on the field said that the residents were not advised against raising their complaints and that the maintenance was merely a regular affair.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board Perumbakkam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
People attacked and thrashed transgenders in Hyderabad after a rumor to be child lifters. The transgenders were grievously injured and rushed to the hospital.
Watch: Mob thrashes transgenders rumoured to be child lifters in Hyderabad
Uttar Pradesh: Water supplier denies catering for Dalit wedding ceremony
Uttar Pradesh: Dalit family denied water supply for wedding function
Gallery
Manju Devi stands tall in her fraternity, being the first woman porter of the North-West Railways, in a profession that is considered a male bastion. | PTI
Porter no 15: Life of Manju, first woman coolie at Jaipur railway station
People take part in Bengaluru 10k run in the city on Sunday, 27 May 2018. (EPS | Pushkar V)
People take part in Bengaluru 10k marathon run on May 27