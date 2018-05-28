Chain-snatchers on weekend sprees? Five women targeted in 120 minutes in Chennai

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Motorbike-borne chain-snatchers were at it again. In 120 minutes, between 7 am and 9am on Sunday, five women were targeted in separate incidents in central Chennai. A similar spree was reported on May 19 and police had released CCTV footage of the incidents.

On Sunday, 50 sovereigns of gold was stolen. The occurrence of the crimes on weekends has led police to believe the same gang may be involved. The first victim Sunday was V Jessi Manohara of Vasantham Colony in Anna Nagar West. Police said two bike-borne men snatched her five-sovereign chain, at around 7am, and fled. A case was registered with Thirumangalam police.

The second victim, 62-year-old Srimathi, was walking down Srinivasa Road at 7.30 am in T Nagar. “Someone grabbed my chain... By the time I realised it was gone, two men on a bike were fleeing. Passers-by rushed to my aid but they escaped,” she said. The men made away with 11.5 sovereigns of gold. Fathima Beevi (61), of Vivekanandar Street in Virugambakkam, was the third victim. She was walking down Vanniyar Street at 8.30 am when two persons on a bike snatched her 10-sovereign chain and sped off. “The bike-rider was wearing a helmet. The pillion rider’s face was covered by a handkerchief,” said police.

Police have CCTV footage of the attack on the fourth victim 61-yeasr-old Vasundhara in Ashok Nagar. Her chain was snatched by two persons on a bike around 8.45 am. The fifth attack took place in Valasaravakkam where the nine-sovereign chain of 67-year-old Shanthakumari was snatched on Krishnaswamy Street. “Special teams have been formed to nab the culprits,” said a senior cop. All but one of the crimes occurred in the T Nagar police district.