Dancing their way to California

CHENNAI:It was all about the moves and street dance at the qualifier round of the World of Dance Championship that was held recently at The Music Academy. The event started with the 18 participants from the ‘upper division’ performing first. The judges panel included Mahesh, Girish Nair, and Piyush Bhagat.

Piyush, who has participated in several dance reality shows said, “I’m a great fan of hip hop and I have been doing it for years. I have always wanted to judge a show which focuses on hip-hop. So, World of Dance Championship is a great opportunity for me.” He believes that all the artistes have to struggle and work hard to make a mark.

Mahesh, an assistant of Mumbai Unions, aspires to become a choreographer. “There is a lot of talent in Chennai, but they are not recognised because there are not many opportunities. Families should understand that dance is a viable career option and should support the dancers,” he said.

Some of Chennai’s finest dance crews — Bgirl Ra, Sundeep Cubeman, Milton, Anwar, Laab Crew and BFAB — enthralled the audience and the judges. Ranjit Anand, who was qualified from the upper division said, “Whacking is considered to be a feminine style, but I’m not ashamed of performing it. I don’t believe that a dance form is restricted to a particular gender.” Another qualifier was Varun Gupta. “I have been lucky to have supportive parents and I am proud that I will represent India in the finals in California,” he said.

The contestants from the ‘team division’ — group performances — took over the stage next. The judges for this category were Rohan and Jack of Desi Hoppers and Sagar from 13.13 crew. OPM (Organisation of Peace Maker) got a standing ovation from the judges and audience, and emerged victorious in this category.

All the judges performed after the auditions and a Nimble Funk, Rikki and Sarang gave a special performance. Well known hip hop artiste Ruel Varindani was also present at the event. Binu James, tour director, World of Dance event said, “I have been in the dance industry for 10 years. This is my contribution to the dancing community in Chennai and for all those who want to build a career in dance.” All the qualifiers will represent India in the finals which will be held in California on July 28 and July 29.

