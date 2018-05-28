Home Cities Chennai

On a journey of perseverance

Interaction, introspection and laughter filled the air at Odyssey Bookstore on Saturday.

Published: 28th May 2018 01:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 04:03 AM   |  A+A-

AVIS Viswanathan, Dr Anand K, Baradwaj Raman

By Ancy George
Express News Service

CHENNAI:Interaction, introspection and laughter filled the air at Odyssey Bookstore on Saturday. The May edition of the Bliss Catchers organised by AVIS Viswanathan and his wife Vaani featured inventor and veena artist Baradwaj Raman, and veterinarian Dr Anand Krishnaswamy.

Music was always a part of Baradwaj’s life. “I did BCom, but I realised my calling was music after several other incidents that took place in my life,” he said. After graduation, he took a four-year gap in his career before pursuing a Masters degree in music.

In the gap years, he kept himself busy with research in music and put in all his efforts to learn to play the veena as a thorough professional. He faced a lot of practical difficulties while travelling with a veena in flight for concerts. “The damage done while checking it in was irreplaceable. Then I thought of inventing Saras Vithar, a magnetic veena that can be dismantled and carried in a handbag,” he shared. Baradwaj will introduce the veena to the world once the patent is sanctioned.

“I wanted to become a zookeeper,” said Dr Anand, an animal lover. “I am affectionate towards all animals except mosquitoes and cockroaches,” he laughed. Anand decided to pursue veterinarian science much later in life. He was denied a four-year degree in India because he was older than 21 years. Subsequently, he had to complete his degree from Sri Lanka. “The Indian law does not recognise a degree from Sri Lanka and I was not allowed to practice as a veterinary doctor. So, I volunteer as a vet,” he added.

Quiz and music

AVIS conducted an impromptu quiz about the two guest speakers. The event ended with Baradwaj playing a beautiful piece on his Saras Vithar.

