The Ramzan trails

CHENNAI : Bustling shops, buzzing traffic, boisterous crowd and the aroma of deep-fried mutton samosas. Men, women, and kids walk in and out of the mosque. The mood at Triplicane High Road during this time of the year is one of Ramzan festivities and celebration. The neighbourhood is lined with streets selling seviyaan vermicelli milk pudding, mutton cutlets, and other Muslim delicacies for devotees to savour, after breaking the day’s fast.

For the last few years, historian Kombai S Anwar has been organising a heritage walk and talk to educate people about Tamil Muslim history, different identities and the roots of Islam spreading across the Arabian peninsula. This year is the third edition.

Islamic link

“Like every other religion, the Muslims in Tamil Nadu are also diverse. There are Tamil-speaking Muslims, Urdu-speaking, Malayalam-speaking mappila, Gujarati-speaking Bohra Muslims, and Telugu-speaking Muslims,” says the city-based historian. The oldest reference of Muslims dates back to the seventh century. It is said that the Arab traders used to sail through Tamil Nadu when they had to transport from the Arabian Sea to China.

Tamil Nadu used to be the heart. “An Italian merchant and explorer was reported saying that he had seen a Muslim attendee at the court of St Thomas shrine and Mylapore, which is particularly called the house of Thomas. There were Muslim settlements even in the regions of Pulicat. “It is quite surprising that eventually Persian became the language of the upper caste and people were hesitant to speak in Urdu,” he tells us.

The majestic mosque

The big mosque was built during the Mughal rule by Muhammad Ali Khan Wallajah, Nawab of Arcot in 1794. The mosque occupies a dargah which is a shrine built over the grave of revered religious figures. We’re told that every mosque will have a dargah but every dargah need not have a mosque. People buried here are considered closer to God. Adjacent to the mosque compound is a building that was once the Ottoman Turkish embassy. It is now called the Broadlands hotel. Madras’ association with the Ottoman dates back to mid-18th century. The pale green arch on a nearby street, which reads Azeempet, was earlier the entrance to the palace of Sultan-un-nisa Begum, sister of the third ruler of Wallajah dynasty of the Nawab of Arcots, Umdat-ul-Umra. This is the only iconic leftover of the palace built during that era.

Unity in diversity

After the talk, we broke the fast with a dish made of kadal pasi (seaweed or agar agar) and sprouts. People from the Sindhi community of the Sufidar Trust served the devotees with the nombu kanji (gruel made of mashed vegetables. It is considered to have a balanced mix of nutrients), milkshake, dates and a banana. “Kanji is a dish that is exclusive to the Tamil household like haleem is to people from Hyderabad. Every state has its speciality and the taste gets cultivated eventually. These delicacies cannot be compared with one another,” he says.

The choice of direction

A chronogram which embodies the secret of the year of construction of the mosque is present inside near the Mihrab. It is a semi circular niche in the wall of the mosque that is the direction towards which Muslims pray. This is one of the religious yet peculiar aspects about the architecture of the mosque.