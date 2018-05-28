Home Cities Chennai

Two more runs of steam loco train on the cards

The train loaded with 32 adults and eight children left Egmore station at 10 am and reached Kodambakkam at 10.30 am.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A total of 40 passengers enjoyed the steam loco heritage run, here on Sunday.The Chennai Egmore - Kodambakkam Heritage special train was hauled by Heritage Steam Loco EIR 21. The train loaded with 32 adults and eight children left Egmore station at 10 am and reached Kodambakkam at 10.30 am.

Southern Railway General Manager R K Kulshrestha, welcomed the passengers with flowers and chocolates.A special certificate issued by the station director, Egmore was given as a souvenir to the passengers. Refreshments were also provided to the passengers.Two more such runs are planned on June 3 and June 10.

An award of Rs 40,000 for the mechanical staff who organised and handled the heritage run was declared by the General Manager, Southern Railway.During his inspection of Egmore railway station along with Naveen Gulati, Divisional Railway Manager, Chennai, he declared an award of Rs 10,000 for the railway environment and housekeeping staff in appreciation of their efforts in keeping the station clean.

