22 voices from Chennai to serenade Washington

CHENNAI: For most of us Sundays are a day to sit back and relax at home, but for the children of the Chennai Children’s Choir, it is a day of rehearsals at the Children’s Club in Mylapore ahead of their performance at the Serenade! Washington, DC Choral Festival.

The 40-member choir is an initiative of the Nalandaway Foundation, that consists of students between the ages of 9-16, most of whom belong to Corporation schools in the city.

Of them, 22 children will be going to the United States of America from June 25 to July 3. “These children were selected after 300 children were auditioned,” said one of the teachers, Vedanth Bharadwaj, who has been associated with the choir for three years.

For 15-year-old R Samaya Ishwarya, being a part of the choir boosted her self-confidence. She is visually challenged, but that never came in the way of her interactions with others in the choir. “There is a sense of community here that I have not felt elsewhere,” she said. “We look out for each other and I have a lot of friends here who are almost family now. I have always been musically inclined but after joining the choir in 2015, my love for music has grown. I hope to be a music teacher.”

For Samaya’s mother, Geetha Ravichandran, who has seen her daughter blossom into a confident individual, this trip was just the icing on the cake. “This is a great opportunity for her and to think that because of her, I am also getting the opportunity to go to the United States of America. We have never left Chennai,”she says.

None of the children have ever set foot on a flight; they are eager to travel abroad. “I am so excited to travel in a flight,” said 14-year-old I Hariprabha. “My parents can hardly believe it and they’re telling me to make the best use of the opportunity. And I feel lucky that I’m going with such good friends. We will all have such a great time and experience everything together.”

“And a promising experience is what it will be, but one that comes with a lot of responsibility,” said Manjula Ponnapalli, one of the teachers said.

“We are immensely proud of our children,” she said. “They’re representing India on a global stage. There is a sense of achievement and great joy in sharing music with other countries. There are certain songs that all 25 choirs will be singing together so nearly 450 people on stage!”

A show to remember

At the Serenade! Washington, DC Choral Festival, 25 choirs will be performing. The only other children’s choir is the Syrian Children’s Choir. The festival will be held at the John F Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts.”