Apathy, lack of awareness hit progress of Adi Dravidar and tribal students

Sushmitha Ramakrishnan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Students from private matriculation schools have recorded a pass per cent of 98.04 in class 12 exams and 98.79 in class 10 board exams this year. On the other hand, Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare schools hover around the 85 per cent mark or less and government schools range between 84 and 91 per cent. Prima facie, private schools are outperforming government-run ones in all aspects and seemingly so because more money is pumped into it.

But reports across the country have shown that private schools spend less money per student and teachers in private schools are paid much lower than their government counterparts. Why then is there a giant academic gap between these schools?The gap between the schools is strongly related to the difference in access to resources, skills and opportunities, among others. Students from Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department are trapped in the blind spot of the School Education Department and the schemes that other school students get, opine experts.

For example, the functioning of these schools is monitored by Revenue officials. On the other hand, the School Education Department, which runs government schools, has education officers in every block monitoring schools exclusively. Low surveillance has resulted in low accountability, said D Ravikumar, general secretary of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi. “These schools also don’t benefit from the Sarva Siksha Abhiyan as they receive funds only from the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department. Even the teachers don’t get the training that government or private school teachers get,” he said.

In addition to not benefiting from State-level educational schemes, these schools suffer at the hands of “bureaucratic untouchability,” charged retired IAS officer Christodas Gandhi. “All bureaucratic stakeholders and officials, even those from within the community, sulk to be a part of the department,” he said, adding that there is very little constructive dialogue on caste issues between politicians and officials. “The social malice against the communities has seeped too far into the administration and there is no internal push to empower them through education,” he further said. But what role does the demographics actually play in education?

Analysis shows that the average exam performance of students from Social Welfare, Social Defense, Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Schools is significantly lower than others. A peek into the demographics of students from these schools suggests two over-arching problem: limited involvement of parents and socio-economic background.

The Joint Director of the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare (ADTW) Department P Kasi said that many children from these schools are first-generation students, making it hard for parents to understand the value of education. “In an urban set-up, parents often follow up on homework, marksheets, syllabus and training. On the other hand, parents who have no exposure to education don’t understand its role in empowerment. Therefore they don’t follow up children’s education,” he said.

Another problem he pointed out was that aspiration for higher education was lower. “Most girls are married away right after school. Boys are sent to menial physical labour if they fail, “ he said. In addition to these, parents often migrate, forcing children to either discontinue education or move into hostels.