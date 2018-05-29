Audio clip of cop seeking bribe goes viral

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An audio recording of the phone conversation, in which an Assistant Commissioner of Police was heard demanding bribe from relatives of a history-sheeter, was circulated in social media on Monday.

When contacted, CS Muthalagu serving in the Teynampet range denied that it was he speaking in the alleged phone conversation and said he was targeted for acting against a few history-sheeters.

The recording allegedly has voices of relatives of one Sundar, who was arrested in December by a team headed by Muthalagu in connection with the theft of `33-core worth properties from a person. Sundar was subsequently detained under the Goondas Act. The audio recording revealed that Muthalagu was demanding a huge sum and otherwise, he threatened to detain Sundar under the Goondas Act.

When contacted, the police officer denied it was his voice, and the audio was doctored. “Sundar was operating from Tirunelveli and was into all sorts of illegal activities like kidnapping, killing and smuggling. None could lay hands on him. Since the Chennai police arrested him, he wanted to take revenge on me,” he said. Police sources said no internal enquiry was ordered into the audio tapes.