Chennai joins data initiative

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai, along with Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar and Vijayawada, has joined the City Data for India Initiative that aims to standardise and make data on the functioning of city corporations and urban planning, infrastructure investment and day-to-day operations management of these cities available on an open access website.

The City Data for India Initiative was launched by Tata Trusts in association with World Council on City Data (WCCD) and Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC), India in 2016 to bolster the government of India’s mandate on engaging with effective benchmarking standards towards better accountability, transparency and governance.Pune, Jamshedpur and Surat were the first few cities to come under the WCCD ISO 37120 certification in India.

“In joining the already existing WCCD ISO 37120-certified Indian cities within the City Data for India Initiative, these new cities will continue to demonstrate the importance of high-calibre, independently-verified and globally comparable data for Indian cities. “As the WCCD network continues to grow throughout India, our partnership with Tata Trusts will continue to showcase the critical role of data in driving infrastructure investment as well as planning and decision making,” said Dr Patricia McCarney, WCCD president and CEO.