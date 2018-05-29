Dribble. Shoot. Practice. Repeat.

Vadapalli Nithin Kumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Being a sportsperson is not easy. There are many restrictions to follow, and sacrifices to make, but when victory comes, it makes every effort worth it. This is the story of many Tamil Nadu basketball players who come from remote places to the city to train, leaving behind their family. Aravind Annadurai is no exception. The 25-year-old who plays as power forward for India recently participated in the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast 2018.

Like many other successful players, Aravind sacrificed the little joys of life in order to focus on his career. “I had to leave my home in Tanjavur district and relocate to Chennai when I was 16 years old to pursue basketball seriously. I don’t go to movies with friends because I hardly have time, and need to get proper rest. My schedule is completely set by the coaches,” he says.

His schedule is hectic. He wakes up at 5 am, hits the gym or practices at DG Vaishnav College grounds, or goes cycling till Marina beach from Anna Nagar. Once he is back home, he quickly gets ready to go to work as the manager of a bank, returns home in the evening and heads directly to practice till late. “After such a hectic schedule, I will be physically drained so there is no time to hang out with friends or roam around,” he says. He works at the Indian Overseas Bank where he got selected via sports quota in 2015.

Maturity is vital for a sportsperson achieve his dreams. And especially when he leaves home in his teens in pursuit of a career in sports. Azeez Ahmed, IOB coach points out that a disciplined lifestyle, minimum 4-6 hours of practice, good eating habits and being well educated is what makes a good hoopster. “A player can perform well only when he understands the coach well,” he says. “Height is just an advantage for a hoopster.”

