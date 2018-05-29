Home Cities Chennai

Dribble. Shoot. Practice. Repeat.

Being a sportsperson is not easy.

Published: 29th May 2018 10:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Vadapalli Nithin Kumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Being a sportsperson is not easy. There are many restrictions to follow, and sacrifices to make, but when victory comes, it makes every effort worth it. This is the story of many Tamil Nadu basketball players who come from remote places to the city to train, leaving behind their family. Aravind Annadurai is no exception. The 25-year-old who plays as power forward for India recently participated in the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast 2018.

Like many other successful players, Aravind sacrificed the little joys of life in order to focus on his career. “I had to leave my home in Tanjavur district and relocate to Chennai when I was 16 years old to pursue basketball seriously. I don’t go to movies with friends because I hardly have time, and need to get proper rest. My schedule is completely set by the coaches,” he says.

His schedule is hectic. He wakes up at 5 am, hits the gym or practices at DG Vaishnav College grounds, or goes cycling till Marina beach from Anna Nagar. Once he is back home, he quickly gets ready to go to work as the manager of a bank, returns home in the evening and heads directly to practice till late. “After such a hectic schedule, I will be physically drained so there is no time to hang out with friends or roam around,” he says. He works at the Indian Overseas Bank where he got selected via sports quota in 2015.

Maturity is vital for a sportsperson achieve his dreams. And especially when he leaves home in his teens in pursuit of a career in sports. Azeez Ahmed, IOB coach points out that a disciplined lifestyle, minimum 4-6 hours of practice, good eating habits and being well educated is what makes a good hoopster. “A player can perform well only when he understands the coach well,” he says. “Height is just an advantage for a hoopster.”

What it takes to be a hoopster
According to Azeez Ahmed, IOB coach, a disciplined lifestyle, 4-6 hours of practice, and good eating habits. Height is an advantage

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | AP
PM Modi embarks on 3-nation visit to boost Act East Policy
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, May 25, 2018. | AP
Trump and Abe to meet before potential North Korean summit
Gallery
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners