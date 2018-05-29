Home Cities Chennai

Hit the streets to shop

Street shopping is an experience like no other. All the latest designs hit the streets first and you can always bargain with the shopkeeper to buy your favourite product that fits your budget.

Published: 29th May 2018 10:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Akshaya Motcham, Aswini B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Street shopping is an experience like no other. All the latest designs hit the streets first and you can always bargain with the shopkeeper to buy your favourite product that fits your budget. While some might worry about the quality, most of these products are worth what we pay.

Chennai is no stranger to street shopping. There’s Pondy Bazaar for clothes, accessories and shoes, and Pantheon Road for clothes. But every area in the city now has a specific street for shopping. Thanks to several malls that have come up recently, Spencer Plaza, the oldest mall in Chennai, is now home to some exclusive products.

“Clothes are priced reasonably in street shops because we take surplus material and sell it. Surplus denotes excess material, but the quality is same,” says Maha Bharathi, proprietor, Mekla Collections, Spencer Plaza. During festivals and holiday seasons, most customers prefer to buy products that are on trend. Hence, these shopkeepers will have to keep themselves updated on their products according to the current trend. “We purchase all the latest outfits and accessories from Mumbai, Kolkata and China,” says Mohammed, who owns a shop in Mylapore. Some of them are also imported from Thailand and Bangkok.
These shops have loyal customers, too. “I’ve been purchasing clothes and accessories for the past nine years from street shops. The quality is good. I’m still using the kurtas which I bought seven years back,” says Roheni, a customer.

Sometimes, customers put in extra time and effort to choose products, because there is always the looming scare of the item being damaged or low in quality. “I usually purchase my clothes in street shops. The tip to street shopping is to take it slow, as there might be some damages or the same size might not fit you, if you go to different shops,” says Harini, another customer.

But an advantage is that if you want a product in a particular size and colour, the shopkeepers go out of the way to get it for you. Accessories are priced from `20 onwards and clothes are priced between `150 and `1,500. “We know the difficulty of getting customers, and retaining them. So, we have to give them good quality products according to their needs,” says Raja Pandian, who owns a shop in Pallavaram.

Check them out
●    Spencer Plaza
●    Pallavaram
●    Mylapore
●    MC Road
●    Besant Nagar
●    Fountain Plaza
●    Egmore

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | AP
PM Modi embarks on 3-nation visit to boost Act East Policy
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, May 25, 2018. | AP
Trump and Abe to meet before potential North Korean summit
Gallery
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners