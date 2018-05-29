How do I take care of an abandoned dog?

Srividhya S By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: I am planning to adopt a three-year-old GSD. She was abandoned twice by her owners. What extra measures should I take to provide her better care?

— Rohan

First of all, congrats on choosing to adopt your dog. Now that you have already shown your love and compassion for her, it is also important to ensure that you do not let your emotions interfere in her induction into your household.

The first thing to do is to take her to your vet and get her checked up for general wellness. If there are any medical conditions that you are already aware of, you can discuss the same with your vet and take his guidance for continued medical support and further care. Vets can also prescribe nutritional supplements if necessary. Meanwhile, seek the help of your rescuer who is helping you with the adoption to understand her past diet and eating habits. Chalk out a diet plan that is nutritious, balanced and also suits your lifestyle and gradually ease her into the new diet.

Do not dwell on the past and feel sorry for her, but focus on the present and the future. Moving in and out of multiple homes might have been unsettling for her. What your dog needs is an assurance that she will get when you exhibit a confident and supportive attitude. Start fresh, as you would with a new pup, knowing that you are going to be the best pet parent and that she is going to have a great life ahead. Exhibit this confidence in your interactions with her. If you get emotional and sympathetic around her, she will only sense a negativity and it will make her even more nervous making her insecure and miserable.

There could be certain behavioural traits that requires correction or adjustments to suit your household. Understand that dogs tend to live in the present and most of the actions that they perform are learned reactions to the situation around. These are not premeditated or intentional tantrums due to emotional distress as you would expect in humans. Invest in basic obedience training which will help you induct her into your life seamlessly. Consult a professional trainer to assist you in any behavioral corrections wherever needed.