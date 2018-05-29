Home Cities Chennai

‘I would like to take God to Mars on a date’

Shiv Shankar Ganesh is a 22-year-old entrepreneur.

Published: 29th May 2018 10:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Akshaya Motcham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Shiv Shankar Ganesh is a 22-year-old entrepreneur. He is the  CEO of Kaching, an app that gives you all the details about offers on food. He shares his thoughts about what he would do if gets a chance to connect with God.

You get to co-write or direct a movie with God, what would you title it?
Arai en 305-il Kadavul 2.

You get to create/change something with God’s power.
I will end famine and drought because once it hits us our lives are shattered.

Where would you take God for a date?
Mars

Do you think gender matters when it comes to God?
No, I wouldn’t expect God to fall into man-made societal constructs like gender.

Your one question to God.
 Can I start over?

A film that you would like to dedicate to God?
Sura.

A stereotype about God.
That God exists.

If you were a spiritual guru, what would your message be? What would you call yourself?
My advice would be — don’t take life
too seriously. I will call myself Shiv Shankar Baba

What do you think will offend God?
His inaction towards all the inequality would affect him.

If you had the power to grant one gift to God, what would it be?
The last infinity stone, so that Thanos doesn’t get it.

A spiritual place in the city that you would like to visit/love visiting
The ISCKON temple, calm and peaceful.

