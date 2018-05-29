In a first, 10-lane road between Walajahpet and Sriperumbudur

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After receiving a lot of flak for having permitted a toll plaza even before widening the Chennai-Bengaluru bypass road between Sriperumbudur and Walajahpet, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to widen the road into six lanes with two service lanes on both sides.This means a 70-km stretch between Sriperumbudur and Walajahpet on the NH 48 will be the first road in Tamil Nadu to have 10 lanes, with four service lanes and six carriage lanes. The project is estimated to cost Rs 1,689 crore and will be executed in two packages.

According to official documents, the first package of 34-km road between Sriperumbudur and Karaipettai will be widened at the cost of Rs 938 crore. “The existing four lanes will be widened into six lanes with 8.75 metres’ width on both side with paved shoulders. An additional seven metres’ wide service lane will also be laid on both sides for about 30 km,” revealed the NHAI documents.Similarly, as part of the second package, the 36-km Karaipettai-Walajahpet road will be widened into six lanes at the cost of Rs 751 crore, of which a 32-km road stretch will be provided with two-lane (seven metres) service roads on both sides.

Of the 326-km distance of the Chennai-Bengaluru bypass road (National Highway 48), the 70-km stretch between Sriperumbudur and Walajahpet has four lanes, while the road from Koyambedu to Sriperumbudur and Walajah to Bengaluru has six lanes.The widening of the Walajah and Sriperumbudur road, which begun in 2014 at the cost of Rs 1200 crore, was not completed and the contractor opted out of the work.

Two months ago, the tenders floated by the NHAI for widening the road were cancelled. A few days ago, the NHAI again invited bids for widening works on the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode under the National Highways Development Project (NHDP) Phase IV. The 70-km road widening works involve construction of eight major new flyovers, 15 additional vehicular underpasses and developing 17 light vehicle underpasses. The road is also designed to allow the vehicles to run at the speed of 100 kmph as against the existing 60 to 80 kmph.

The Chennai-Bengaluru bypass road handles about more than 75,000 vehicles a day upto Krishnagiri and the stretch between Chennai and Walajah remains busy throughout the day. The provision of additional service lanes is aimed at easing traffic congestion and reducing the accident rate.