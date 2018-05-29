Home Cities Chennai

Learn to be sincere in life, it makes you a better person

A few years ago, nobody would talk about moral values, attitudes and moods.

By Rajyogi Brahmakumar Nikunj
A few years ago, nobody would talk about moral values, attitudes and moods. But today, these are hot topics which are discussed everywhere and perhaps they are one of the most popular subjects for discussion, dialogue, and conferences. Some people might talk on these subjects to show that they also are with the spirit of the times, however the need in this case is that they should themselves realise the value of values and not merely be carried with the current.

It’s a fact that most of us wear various masks in order to seek acceptance and praise. However, this mask does not represent our real self. So, even though a person who talks of values, he may, in truth, be the very opposite of it and he might not be practising it, in his personal life. In that case, it would be mere hypocrisy and it will do disservice to the very cause. For, when people discover that men in power and high position talk of values but do not practise them, they become disillusioned and lose hope. This then gives rise to a negative wave that counteracts the noble work of promotion of values.

We must therefore properly emphasise on two things while we discuss about values. One is that we must practise values in our life and the other is that if a person talks of a value but does not practise it, let him speak about it and tell people that this value is important and that he also will now start practising it. Let him be sincere in his efforts, else he will be doing great disservice.

Sincerity prepares the mind for other virtues also. It enables other values to grow strong and grow fast. It wins the hearts of others and enables a person to be nearer to God. This virtue is a fast friend of honesty, integrity, truthfulnesss, simplicity and clean heartedness. As it comes, crookedness, deceit, hypocrisy, the habit to hide and seek, dishonesty, etc., leave their nest and run away from a person’s mind.
So, let sincerity in our mind be cultivated earnestly and enthusiastically because sincerity makes the very least person to be of more value than the most talented hypocrite.

