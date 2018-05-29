Southern Railway: Six trains replace sleeper with ACs coaches as demand increases

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the increasing demand for AC coaches, the Southern Railway has decided to remove one sleeper coach apiece from six trains and replace it with a third AC coach. According to a statement, the Chennai Egmore-Jodhpur Express will run with an additional third AC coach from June 9, while the Chennai Egmore-Nagercoil train will run with an additional AC coach with effect from June 14. Now both trains will have six third AC coaches.

Similarly, the Thiruvananthapuram-New Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Express and Kochuveli-Bikaner-Kochuveli Express trains will also lose sleeper coach from May 28 and June 16 respectively.

The Rameswaram-Okha Express will also have an additional AC coach from June 22, said the statement.

