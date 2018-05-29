Home Cities Chennai

Southern Railway: Six trains replace sleeper with ACs coaches as demand increases

With the increasing demand for AC coaches, the Southern Railway has decided to remove one sleeper coach apiece from six trains and replace it with a third AC coach. 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the increasing demand for AC coaches, the Southern Railway has decided to remove one sleeper coach apiece from six trains and replace it with a third AC coach. According to a statement,  the Chennai Egmore-Jodhpur Express will run with an additional third AC coach from June 9, while the Chennai Egmore-Nagercoil train will run with an additional AC coach with effect from June 14. Now both trains will have six third AC coaches.  

Similarly,  the Thiruvananthapuram-New Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Express and Kochuveli-Bikaner-Kochuveli Express trains will also lose sleeper coach from May 28 and June 16 respectively. 
The Rameswaram-Okha Express will also have an additional AC coach from June 22, said the statement.

Six 3rd AC coaches in Egmore-Jodhpur Express
