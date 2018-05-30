A world around his mum

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: I believe in discipline and honesty,” says 31-year-old Vijay Anand, MD, Krish Events, a two-month-old start-up. “My father instilled in me that discipline is the key to life. If a person has that, everything else will follow, he said. I stick by that,” he shares. The first generation entrepreneur tells us about his creative streak, love for cooking and his upcoming exhibition.

Was becoming an entrepreneur a choice?

It was a choice. I come from Cumbum in Theni. My father was a school headmaster and my grandfather was a farmer. I was given good education and was told to follow my passion. But until I graduated from college, I didn’t have dreams or ambitions. I was just another engineering graduate who took life as it came. Seven years ago, I came to Chennai, and discovered that I was inclined towards the creative field. I decided to venture into it. Before I came to Chennai, I worked in Bengaluru for a while in a media firm. I had the opportunity to dabble with my skills and interest. My cousin and I have joined hands for this venture and we are looking to host both business to consumer (B2C) and business to business (B2B) exhibitions.

What’s your earliest memory of Chennai?

I got down at the ‘Theppa kulam’ bus stop in Mylapore. That’s where I first set foot in Chennai and I felt positive about my future. I immediately visited the Vinayagar temple in Velachery. Both these places gave me a positive vibe and I was confident that I will do something good

in life.

Is your family your support system?

My mother is my backbone. I tell her everything. So, she knows what I do. My father passed away, and my sister is married. So, it’s just the two of us now. I love helping her at home and I do all my work by myself.

Your favourite part of the day?

I enjoy cooking with my mother. It’s something that I have been doing since I was a boy. That habit has spilled over into my adulthood as well. I make dosas, channa masala, curd rice and chicken curry and fry to go with it.

What else do you do to unwind?

I listen to Carnatic music. Though I don’t have any knowledge about it, that genre of music soothes and relaxes me after a long day. For me veedu is sorgam (My home is my heaven), so talking to my mother, having a good nap will prep me up for the whole week.

A long lost interest/hobby that you would like to rekindle?

I used to play volleyball while I was in school and college. Now I hardly have time for anything. I really enjoyed sports and used to play every day. That’s something that I would like to revisit.

Do you travel for work?

Yes, I do. This job demands travel. So that’s a commitment. But apart from that, I like visiting temples with my mother. That’s the only travel which she likes.

Where do you see yourself in the next five years?

My aim is to establish my company and brand. It doesn’t matter if we are not in the top five but we should be able to provide quality work and get recognised for our hard work. I believe that never fails. I also want to provide job opportunities to anyone who believes in themselves, is honest to themselves and the company, disciplined, and doesn’t flinch about and working hard. The company is hosting its first event from June 9 to June 11 at Chennai Trade Center and I am looking forward to it.