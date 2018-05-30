CBSE 10th result 2018: Chennai region second best again

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai region once again emerged at the second position in Class X Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examination, results of which were declared on Tuesday.

The region came second in Class 12 CBSE results too which was announced on May 26. Thiruvananthapuram region topped with 99.60 pass percentage followed by Chennai (97.37 per cent) and Ajmer (91.86 per cent). Delhi recorded a pass percentage of 78.62.

Apart from Tamil Nadu, the Chennai region includes Puducherry, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Daman and Diu. The results are available at results.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.

Four students came on top with 499 marks out of 500, while seven finished second (498) and 14 third (497). As many as 1,31,493 candidates secured 90 per cent marks and above, while 27,426 candidates secured 95 per cent marks and above.

The pass percentage among students with disabilities was 92.55, with Anushka Panda of Sun City, Gurgaon and Sanya Gandhi of Uttam School, Ghaziabad topping in the category by securing 489 marks out of 500.

Somya Deep Pradhan of JNV, Dhanpur in Odisha bagged the second spot with a score of 484.

As many as 135 students with disabilities secured 90 per cent marks and above, while 21 of them secured 95 per cent marks and above, the board said.

Results can also be accessed through telephone number 011 - 24300699 or by sending SMS on mobile number 7738299899. Students can also view their results on UMANG mobile application. Over 16 lakh students appeared for the exam this year. For a typing error in Class 10 English paper, the board decided to give two marks to all those students who had attempted the question. The board exams this year were marred by controversy with question paper leaks being reported from Delhi-NCR and Jharkhand.

The HRD ministry had decided against conducting a re-examination of the Class 10 mathematics paper. This was the first batch to appear for the Class 10 board examinations after the CBSE decided to junk the Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) and reintroduce the board exams. “Students anyway preferred taking board exams over continuous assessment. Even when there was a choice, most students took the board exam over CCE,” a principal of a popular school in the city told Express.

Girls better boys

The overall pass percentage was 86.70, said the board. Girls, with a pass percentage of 88.67, did better than boys, who registered a pass percentage of 85.32. Four students — Prakhar Mittal (Gurugram), Rimzhim Agrawal (Bijnor), Nandni Garg (Shamli) and Sreelakshmi G (Kochi) — scored 499 out of 500 to jointly top the examination