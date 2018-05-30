Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Man arrested for abusing girl in bus

Cops let go accused, arrest him 2 days later.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two days after an IIT-Madras student approached the city police with a complaint of molestation during her overnight bus journey, a 45-year-old daily wage labourer was arrested in connection with the incident on Tuesday. Shockingly, the CMBT Police did not register an FIR even after the girl and fellow passengers handed over the accused to them on Sunday morning itself. Instead, they let the accused Perumal go after giving him a warning.  

Senior police officials at CMBT station said the delay was because a few constables in the station did not bring the case to their knowledge.

According to police, the accused had boarded the bus at Tiruvannamalai and sat behind the student.
“He sat right behind the girl and started misbehaving with her from the start of journey. Though the girl confronted it many times, he never stopped. She said the conductor did not respond properly and since most of the people were sleeping, no one came to her rescue,” said an investigating officer.
When the bus reached Koyambedu, with the help of other passengers the girl informed the police who took them to CMBT police station.

“I was not present at the police station for two days since I had bandobust duty at Secretariat. The Sub Inspectors at the station did not file an FIR, instead they warned the man and sent him,” said Inspector D Ruban.

On Monday, after the Inspector came to the station, he came to know about the issue and requested the girl to file a complaint and arrested Perumal. Perumal was working in Koyambedu market. He is married and on the day of the incident he boarded the bus under the influence of alcohol, police said. He was later remanded.

