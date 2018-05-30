Home Cities Chennai

Doodling on hostel walls was not at all a bad idea, says Libby

Twenty five-year- old Libby Christopher from Iyer Bungalow is a start-up entrepreneur, designer and the founder of Libby Creatio.

She learned drawing and sketching through YouTube tutorials and she used to practice on Microsoft paint and CorelDRAW

By Jaisha Priyam
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Twenty five-year- old Libby Christopher from Iyer Bungalow is a start-up entrepreneur, designer and the founder of Libby Creatio. Doodling the experiences and expectations of a customer is the uniqueness of Libby Creatio. Libby was initially an IT professional, who eventually realised that her passion lies in doodling.

She started Libby Creatio in November 2015. Her pioneer products were three notebooks that had her much-loved items sketched on the cover page. When she posted her work on social media, many online customers made a beeline to place orders. “I still remember my first customer. She was a complete stranger from Chennai, who purchased a notebook for her daughter,” says Libby.

Greeting cards for Christmas was the second theme that she chose to explore while manufacturing the products. They were made available in sets of five for `250. In the month of February, Valentine’s Day card orders knocked the inbox in a beaucoup fashion. Notably, she is also the designer for St. John’s school’s school dairy.  

“When I was young, I used to craft greeting and anniversary cards for my close circle of friends and family. I used to print the pictures that we both connect to,” says Libby. However she had to put a halt on her habit of sketching so that she could concentrate on her school studies.

“Hostel walls are completely forbidden to draw but I was ready to pay the fine,” says Libby.  Eventually, her ‘pay fine’ plan favoured her luck. Her fellow hostellers and the warden started praising her wall paintings. Her family and friends have been her biggest support. After making several attempts to clear IT job interviews, she engaged herself in reading books by Paulo Coelho, Napoleon Hill and Robin Sharma. Her father also introduced her to business books.

“I did not have any fear of starting the business but I was skeptical about myself,” says Libby. Like everybody, she started drawing and sketching on Microsoft paint and shifted to CorelDRAW. She adds that the YouTube tutorials have helped her a lot in understanding the keys and tabs involved.

Appreciating her interest, her parents purchased a Wacom. Wacom is a multi-touch enabled pen tablet that requires a PC connection for display. Various product models are posted in ‘Libby Creatio’, Facebook and Instagram pages. Customers can purchase by dropping a message to her, or calling her over the phone. Customers can send in the pictures and the content for the respective product. The product is designed accordingly with varied and vibrant colours. Since the products are customised, they do not have any replication.

Libby sketches the outline on Wacom and then colours it. The process of coloring is however a hectic procedure. The file is converted into jpg format and sent to the customer via WhatsApp or e-mail. Sometimes, customers come up with few suggestions and alterations in the design. Once the design is confirmed, it goes for printing or production. The product is couriered to the customers after imprinting the company label.

Customers give their input and content for the product and Libby tailors it accordingly. Her orders are mostly from Chennai, Bengaluru and northern part of India. Her future plans include designing tote bags, t-shirts, mugs and calendars.

Products available
Photo frames, notebook, greeting cards, bookmarks, wedding invites, birthday invites, and envelop stickers are currently available in Libby Creatio. The product prize ranges from `250 to `1,500 depending on the customers’ demand and design.

