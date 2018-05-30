Global food, Indian twist

Roshne Balasubramanian By

CHENNAI: Shree Periyakaruppan, creator and owner of Foodology, a recreational cooking studio in the city has taught the art of cooking to over 7,000 children and adults. But when she first ventured into cooking in the early 2000s, she was hardly able to differentiate or identify the multiple dal varieties. “To me dal was just dal,” she says, while sipping a cup of hot tea, seated in her studio at Adyar.

“After my masters, I went to Rhode island for work. My parents packed a suitcase full of masalas, dal and spices and I decided to cook,” she narrates. Taking help from her sister who lived in Boston, Shree learnt to make the classic rasam, sambar and kootu dishes. “Until I finished preparing a dish, she would patiently wait on call, giving me instructions. We did that for one month and by the end of it, I knew how to cook!” beams Shree who today makes yummilicious Thai curry, cookies, Basil pesto pasta, brownies and chicken satay for her 9 and 11 year old children, who now cook for themselves too.

“One day when I returned home, I found them in the kitchen. My daughter had chopped the vegetables, my son had cleaned and chopped the chicken. They added sauces, boiled the egg noodles and made themselves some amazing stir fried noodles and chicken! Anyone can cook and children are no more scared of the cooker or stoves...but the interest needs to be kindled in the right way,” she shares.

From Cambodian Amok, sushi to Thai curry, Shree does it all with her own simple recipes. “After I explored different cuisines especially Burmese, Cambodian and Thai, I realised they were very similar to Indian cuisine.

For instance, the galangal lemon grass which is used in Thai food is perarathai in Tamil. The only difference is they use it in their food while we use it in ayurveda. So, I began adding and removing certain ingredients to give dishes my own twist. I love making Western food with an Indian touch,” shares Shree who authored the Tamil cook book Ulaga Unavugal Ullnatu Rusiyil in 2016.

She takes the main ingredients from different cuisines and infuses it with Indian curries. “That’s how I experiment. Sometimes it has been a disaster, but a lot of those experiments have turned out really well and are now part of my book. Even Gnocchi and Tofu Satay can be made in a very Indian way,” she says.

What’s a kitchen story without goof-ups? Shree has had her share of kitchen nightmares. “There was a time when I didn’t know that deep frying a whole egg would cause trouble. I was making bread bajji, dipping one whole egg in the batter and deep fried it. It just burst and the oil was all over the place. That’s when I learn that it either had to be cut into two or into multiple piece,” she laughs.

She believes that involving the family in the kitchen binds people together. “When they contribute in the cooking process, they are more excited and thrilled to eat,” she elucidates. Shree is currently working on her next book, Kids Lunch Box, along with Suma Harris.

Chicken in Black Pepper Sauce

Goes well with white rice, fried rice or roti. The vegetarian alternative is to use tofu, paneer or mushroom, or a combination.

Ingredients: For the Marinate

Chicken: ½ kg Soya Sauce: 2 tbsp Hoisin Sauce: 1 ½ tbsp Chili Vinegar: ½ tbsp Oyster Sauce: ½ tsp Honey: 1 tbsp (optional)

For Seasoning : Sesame Oil: 1 tbsp Garlic: 6 pods (grated) Ginger: ¼ tsp (grated)

Onion: 1 (chopped) Green chilli: 1 (chopped) Dried red chilli: 10 (cut in 3 pieces) Spring Onions: As required

For Sauce:: Corn flour: 1 tbsp Soya sauce: 1 tbsp Pepper powder: 1 tbsp Salt: As required Water: As required

Method

● Marinate the chicken with soya sauce, vinegar, hoisin sauce, oyster sauce and honey. Let it rest for 20 minutes. Marinating the chicken overnight leaves the chicken more tender and juicy.

● In a frying pan, add oil, once hot, add grated ginger and garlic. Let it brown a little, then add onions, green chili, dried red chili and fry well until the onions are cooked. Add the marinated chicken and cook in high flame.

● For the sauce, in a mixing bowl add water, corn flour and mix well for no lumps. Add soya sauce, pepper powder and salt.

● Once the chicken is cooked, add the sauce and cook for another 5 minutes. The gravy should be nice thick and saucy. If needed add water.

● Remove from heat, and sprinkle chopped spring onion greens. Serve with rice or roti.

(When using paneer or tofu, saute marinated pieces before adding to sauce.)

Stuffed Pasta Paratha

Ingredients

Wheat flour: 2 cups Boiled Pasta (any kind) : ½ cup(cooked al dente) Boiled potato: 1 Chilli powder: ¼ tsp Coriander powder: ½ tsp Cumin Powder: ¼ tsp Garam Masala Powder: a pinch Mango powder: ¼ tsp Grated ginger: ¼ tsp Green chilli paste: ¼ tsp Coriander leaves: 2 tbsp (finely chopped)

Salt: to taste Oil

Method

● Knead the wheat flour to a soft dough adding salt, water and little oil. Grind the boiled pasta in a food processer until the pasta is broken into tiny pieces (The grinding consistency is crucial here. Do not grind it to a paste). Grate the

boiled potato.

● In a mixing bowl, add the coarsely grounded pasta, grated potato, chili powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, mango powder, garam masala powder, grated ginger, green chili paste, coriander leaves and salt. Mix the ingredients and set aside. The pasta stuffing is ready.

● Roll the wheat dough with some pasta stuffing and cook the paratha in a tawa adding some ghee or oil. This paratha can be served with spicy marinara sauce or mint chutney.