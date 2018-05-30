ICF sets up Chennai's second floodlit cricket ground at Ayanavaram

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Integral Coach Factory (ICF) has set up the city’s second modern floodlit cricket ground at Ayanavaram here. This is a second such facility with floodlights, after Chepauk cricket grounds, an ICF official said.

A modern flood lit cricket ground with two viewers’ galleries has been built at the South East corner of ICF East Colony opposite RPF barracks.

It was inaugurated on Saturday by Metropolitan Transport Corporation Vigilance DGP S R Jangid in the presence of renowned cricketer V V Kumar and officials.

The facility has been developed in partnership with M/s. Seichem Technologies Pvt Ltd., who will take up the maintenance and development of the ground for the next 10 years on lease. After inauguration, a friendly cricket match between ICF Officers’ team and ICF staff team was conducted.

ICF General Manager S Mani told reporters that the coach manufacturing unit was focusing on developing the sports skills of its employees and their wards, and had already developed sporting facilities such as basketball, volleyball and football grounds, kabaddi, tennis and badminton play fields across ICF premises. “We are planning to set up a world class hockey ground exclusively with astro turf,” he said.