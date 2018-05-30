Home Cities Chennai

ICF sets up Chennai's second floodlit cricket ground at Ayanavaram

The Integral Coach Factory (ICF) has set up the city’s second modern floodlit cricket ground at Ayanavaram here.

Published: 30th May 2018 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

The lush green cricket ground glittering in floodlight at ICF East Colony on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Integral Coach Factory (ICF) has set up the city’s second modern floodlit cricket ground at Ayanavaram here. This is a second such facility with floodlights, after Chepauk cricket grounds, an ICF official said.

A modern flood lit cricket ground with two viewers’ galleries has been built at the South East corner of ICF East Colony opposite RPF barracks.

It was inaugurated on Saturday by Metropolitan Transport Corporation Vigilance DGP S R Jangid in the presence of renowned cricketer V V Kumar and officials.

The facility has been developed in partnership with M/s. Seichem Technologies Pvt Ltd., who will take up the maintenance and development of the ground for the next 10 years on lease. After inauguration, a friendly cricket match between ICF Officers’ team and ICF staff team was conducted.

ICF General Manager S Mani told reporters that the coach manufacturing unit was focusing on developing the sports skills of its employees and their wards, and had already developed sporting facilities such as basketball, volleyball and football grounds, kabaddi, tennis and badminton play fields across ICF premises. “We are planning to set up a world class hockey ground exclusively with astro turf,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Integral Coach Factory floodlit cricket ground Ayanavaram

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | AP
PM Modi embarks on 3-nation visit to boost Act East Policy
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, May 25, 2018. | AP
Trump and Abe to meet before potential North Korean summit
Gallery
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners