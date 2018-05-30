‘I’d take a newbie on a food ride in the city’

Pooja Anchaliya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Twenty-year-old Navaneetha Krishnan is a theatre artiste who has a bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has worked with various theatre companies in Chennai and has performed in more than 35 productions. He has won the best actor and director awards in national-level theatre event. He is also the winner of the prestigious K Balachander Award of Excellence in Theatre. He is full-time trainer in schools and colleges in the city and a part-time orator.

What’s your Chennai connect?

Chennai is an emotion.

What do you fancy about namma ooru?

I love the people of Chennai.

A Chennai-based celeb whom you would like to date?

Samantha, if her husband is okay with it.

Three specialties in Chennai that’s not found in anywhere in the world?

Lifestyle, dosa and culture.

Your favourite hangout spot?

Besant Nagar

Three stereotypes about the city and the people that make you roll your eyeballs?

You are a south Indian?. Chennai has nothing other than beaches. Chennai is not better than Mumbai.

Where would you take a person who is new to the city? Why?

A food ride around Triplicane, Egmore, and the beach at night, because you get the best food in these places.



What would you do to prove to someone that you are a true Chennai vasi?

I’d starve myself to just have dosa and idli.

Two Madras bashai words that you would teach a newbie?

Atti (gang), macha (friend).

A Tamil movie dialogue/song which describes Chennai?

Madras ah suthi kaata poren, and ok ok am a Madrasi (rap by Chennai City Gangster).

What is the craziest thing you have ever wanted to do in the city?

Shout, scream, dance, and roar for CSK matches.

If you would like to install another statue in Marina beach, what or who would it be about?

A bull’s statue to commemorate the Jallikattu protest.

Describe the city in your own words and style.

Ithu enga ooru eppodume gethu than (This is our city, it is always awesome).