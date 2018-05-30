Home Cities Chennai

‘I’d take a newbie on a food ride in the city’

Twenty-year-old Navaneetha Krishnan is a theatre artiste who has a bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Published: 30th May 2018 10:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 03:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Pooja Anchaliya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Twenty-year-old Navaneetha Krishnan is a theatre artiste who has a bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has worked with various theatre companies in Chennai and has performed in more than 35 productions. He has won the best actor and director awards in national-level theatre event. He is also the winner of the prestigious K Balachander Award of Excellence in Theatre. He is full-time trainer in schools and colleges in the city and a part-time orator.

What’s your Chennai connect?
Chennai is an emotion.

What do you fancy about namma ooru?
I love the people of Chennai.

A Chennai-based celeb whom you would like to date?
Samantha, if her husband is okay with it.

Three specialties in Chennai that’s not found in anywhere in the world?
Lifestyle, dosa and culture.

Your favourite hangout spot?
Besant Nagar

Three stereotypes about the city and the people that make you roll your eyeballs?
You are a south Indian?. Chennai has nothing other than beaches. Chennai is not better than Mumbai.

Where would you take a person who is new to the city? Why?
A food ride around Triplicane, Egmore, and the beach at night, because you get the best food in these places.
 
What would you do to prove to someone that you are a true Chennai vasi?
I’d starve myself to just have dosa and idli.

Two Madras bashai words that you would teach a newbie?
Atti  (gang), macha (friend).

A Tamil movie dialogue/song which describes Chennai?
Madras ah suthi kaata poren, and  ok ok am a Madrasi (rap by Chennai City Gangster).

What is the craziest thing you have ever wanted to do in the city?
Shout, scream, dance, and roar for CSK matches.

If you would like to install another statue in Marina beach, what or who would it be about?
A bull’s statue to commemorate the Jallikattu protest.

Describe the city in your own words and style.
Ithu enga ooru eppodume gethu than (This is our city, it is always awesome).

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actor Rajinikanth coming out of the Thoothukudi government medical college hospital after consoling the persons injured in the Thoothukudi riot. (Express photo by Balamurugan.)
Rajinikanth visits Sterlite violence victims, announces ex-gratia of 2 lakh each to families of deceased
EPS file image of school students used for representational purpose only
No homework and no lugging books to school for CBSE students upto Class II
Gallery
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision 
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon