NGO to educate 100 students

I Am the Change Scholarship’ is an initiative of Team Everest, a non-profit organisation working towards promoting volunteering and providing education. They provide scholarship to students who are good at academics and willing to do their graduation, but are financially incapable. Team Everest has helped more than 250 college students so far. In 2018, Team Everest will be sponsoring 100 students for their UG degree.

Students who have scored more than 70 per cent in class 12 exams can apply for the scholarship. The student should have lost both their parent or at least one of them because of death or other reasons. The applicant should be from government, government-aided or corporation schools in Chennai. Private school students are not eligible for this scholarship.

The family income should be less than `2 lakh per annum. The student must be willing to study any of the professional degree in Arts and Science, Engineering, Law or Medicine. Diploma and teacher training courses are not sponsored through this scholarship.  Students who get admission under merit are only eligible for this scholarship. Students who get admission under management quota are not eligible. They should be willing to study in any of the colleges in Chennai and be available for weekend training programme and internship in Chennai.

Eligible students can give a missed call to 8955664410 before June 20, 2018 to apply for this scholarship. For details visit: www.everestscholarship.com

Scholarship includes

Financial support: Up to `30,000 payment of college fees, transportation fees, exam fees, hostel fees, mess fees and book fees.

Skill Development: 100 hours of training for selected scholars every year to enhance their skills so that they become employable when they finish graduation

Internship: The scholars would be given  internship opportunities with various companies to get industry exposure and develop their skills.

Volunteering: Students need to clock 50 hours per year doing community work. This is to expose the students to various challenges our society is facing and help them find out solutions for the same. All the students also take a pledge to educate at least one student to become a graduate in their life.

