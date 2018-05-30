Paws can have a party, too

Akshaya Motcham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI:

Twisty tales, Nungambakkam

As you walk in, you cannot miss a bunch of in-house fluffy little dogs playing along. This bungalow-turned-cafe has many features like a play area for puppies, a separate place to dine-in with your puppies and a restro-cafe. Being a multi-cuisine restaurant, they have a separate menu for pets too, right from the starters to desserts. This restro-cafe is themed based on a conversation between the pet-parent and the pet. The pets are available for play between 12.30 pm - 3.30 pm and 5.30 pm - 11 pm. The dine-in pets are allowed anytime. Dishes are priced between Rs 150 and Rs 500.

Address: No 17, Twisty tails, 38, Pycrofts Garden Road, Nungambakkam, Time : 12.30 pm - 11 pm

Contact: 9884453722

ATTE glocal cafe, Besant Nagar

This cafe along the coast of Elliot’s Beach, is themed on road side tea kadais, with appropriately quirky recipe names on their menu. The decor too is a replica of a tea kadai, with worn out benches and chairs with biscuits in glass containers. Currently housing two dogs, the restaurant-owners love welcoming their customers with their pets.

Address: M-8 1/4, 4th Main Rd, R Block, Besant Nagar, Chennai, Time: 12 noon - 11 pm, Contact: 8778575037

Junkyard Alley, Anna Nagar

Started in 2017, this restaurant in Anna Nagar is true to it’s name. The junk theme is an exotic experience. Aesthetically arranged tyres, tables and chairs from recycled wood add a worn-out charm to the ambience. Vishnu Vijayakumar, owner, was a pet owner himself. He wanted to start a pet-friendly restaurant to make his customers happy as they get to have a meal with their pets and a nice place to hang out as well. The price starts from Rs 100 to Rs 350 with a wide range of special nachos, burgers and monster shakes are a must try here.

Address: No.1581, 15th Main road, J Block, Thirumangalam, Anna Nagar West, Time: 11 am - 11 pm, Contact: 9840374868

Craveyard Cafe, Indira Nagar, Adyar

One of the earliest pet-friendly cafes in the city, Craveyard Cafe was started in 2014. In addition to having a play area with toys, it also offers an exclusive menu for pets with both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options like mashed potatoes with green peas and carrots, cooked chicken and soft-boiled egg. Harish, owner, is a parent of three dogs, and he started the cafe to solve the issue of taking pets for an outing. He also plans to organise social greet-and-meet for pets with some exciting games. The food is priced between Rs 90 and Rs 300.

Address: No. 9, 11th Cross St, Indira Nagar, Adyar, Chennai Time: 12 am - 11 pm, Contact: 89399 99160

Wild Garden Cafe, Amethyst, Royapettah

Situated right in the heart of the city, the Wild Garden Cafe, Amethyst, is an old warehouse-turned-cafe with a prodigious verandah and garden. The expansive green plants and trees are a soothing sight. Pets are welcome to scamper and run around the expansive garden cafe setting to their hearts content, and are served customised meal (on request). Baked yoghurt along with old-time favourites like caramel custard and bread, butter pudding are their signature dishes. The approximate price for two is Rs 1,200.

Address: Whites Road, Next To Corporation Bank, Royapettah, Time : 10 am to 11.30 pm,

Contact: 33011813