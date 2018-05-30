Home Cities Chennai

‘Provide Rs 3 lakh compensation to victim of police abuse’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), on Tuesday, ordered a compensation of Rs 3  lakh to a Chennai youth, nine years after he was harassed by the then Thazhambur police.
In a complaint, Parvathi of Ponmar said she was returning from her relative’s house at Velachery with her younger son Udhaya Kumar when a mini truck hit their car and proceeded without stopping.  

The duo then followed the mini truck for 10 km and found that it belonged to one ‘Kriba Acqua Water Company’. When they contacted the owner of the water company, he promised to compensate the damage and urged them not to file a complaint.

The next day, sub- inspector Mangala Priya, head constable Perumal, constables Moorthy, Gopi and Uthayakumar, all then attached to Thazhambur police station, had allegedly barged into Parvathi’s house and damaged their property in connection with a false illicit arrack possession case against his other son Sanjay Kumar, she said.

Sanjay Kumar was later taken to the police station where he was physically assaulted. His chain, mobile phone and other belongings were snatched, she said.

In their counter, Mangala Priya, Perumal, Moorthy and Gopi said a complaint had been lodged against Sanjay for physically assaulting one Ranjith Kumar at his place of work after a quarrel  when he overtook his vehicle. It was submitted that Sanjay was a habitual offender.

A bench of D Jayachandran observed that the complainant’s son Sanjay Kumar had suffered  humiliation at the hands of the respondents which amounted to violation of his rights, personal, liberty and dignity. Hence he is entitled to get compensation for the harassment.

Adding that there were no records to prove that Sanjay Kumar was a habitual offender, he also recommended departmental action against the police personnel concerned.

State Human Rights Commission

