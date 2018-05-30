Rajinikanth seeks quashing of lower court proceedings

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Actor Rajinikanth on Tuesday moved the Madras High Court to quash proceedings pending against him before a magistrate court here in connection with a complaint lodged by a film financier S Mukanchand Bothra of Sowcarpet.

According to Bothra, in July 2012, he lent Rs 65 lakh to Kasturi Raja, on the assurance of Rajinikanth, who is the father-in-law of (Kasthuri) Dhanush, that he will return the loan if the former failed to do so. As Kasturi Raja failed to return the money, Bothra moved the magistrate court. In his counter, Rajinikanth had allegedly stated that Bothra unnecessarily dragged his name in the suit to extort money.

Taking a serious note of this, Bothra filed a defamation complaint against Rajini before a magistrate court at Saidapet seeking to punish the actor for his utterances. It is learnt that the magistrate took cognisance of the complaint recently. Hence, the present petition.