Home Cities Chennai

Rajinikanth seeks quashing of lower court proceedings

Rajinikanth on Tuesday moved the Madras High Court to quash proceedings pending against him before a magistrate court here in connection with a complaint lodged by a film financier S Mukanchand.

Published: 30th May 2018 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Rajinikanth (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Actor Rajinikanth on Tuesday moved the Madras High Court to quash proceedings pending against him before a magistrate court here in connection with a complaint lodged by a film financier S Mukanchand Bothra of Sowcarpet.

According to Bothra, in July 2012, he lent Rs 65 lakh to Kasturi Raja, on the assurance of Rajinikanth, who is the father-in-law of (Kasthuri) Dhanush, that he will return the loan if the former failed to do so. As Kasturi Raja failed to return the money, Bothra moved the magistrate court. In his counter, Rajinikanth had allegedly stated that Bothra unnecessarily dragged his name in the suit to extort money.

Taking a serious note of this, Bothra filed a defamation complaint against Rajini before a magistrate court at Saidapet seeking to punish the actor for his utterances. It is learnt that the magistrate took cognisance of the complaint recently. Hence, the present petition.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajinikanth Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | AP
PM Modi embarks on 3-nation visit to boost Act East Policy
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, May 25, 2018. | AP
Trump and Abe to meet before potential North Korean summit
Gallery
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners