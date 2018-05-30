Stories of nostalgia

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Writing has always been an important part of Bhavna Singh’s life. She was born in Chennai but had to move to Mumbai nine years ago. Bhavna has drawn a perfect balance of serious and entertaining topics in her writing. She has written on gender and bias, and film reviews. She is also an active orator and a theatre lover. She is currently the Director — Communications, Organisation of Pharmaceutical producers of India. The debutante author talks about her children’s book Story Express, which was launched two weeks ago, the idea behind it and the genres she would like to attempt.

Why did you make a shift from serious writing to a children’s novel?

Subjective topics started becoming monotonous. You end up doing the same research and data analysis. So, I decided to write stories that would help expand my imagination and creativity. This paved way for my first children’s book. Kids are very smart and they have expectations. I had to be careful about the size of my stories and the usage of words. It’s easy for them to get bored.

What would be the biggest lesson or moral taught through the book?

My book talks about three short topics. Some are based on my childhood nostalgia and a few are fictional. The stories are simple to read, understand and remember. Every story has a moral value and by the time you finish the chapter your mind will resonate the stories. This is my way of imparting good values and lessons in kids.

What inspired you to write this book?

My son and niece play a major role in motivating me to author this book. And of course, my favourite children’s book author Enid Blyton.

Tell us about the concept of the book?

Kids are often involved in gadgets. I wanted to cultivate the habit of reading books in them. I made sure that the characters in the book are all relatable and are friends next-door. Illustrations complement the narration to make the picture complete. The story basically has three male and female protagonists. It has a balance of elements like friendship, trust and bravery.

What do children book authors focus on?

The more, the merrier. We all have a common agenda — to make children read and this habit cannot be forced upon kids. The way the story is conveyed makes it more engaging and easy to understand. Childhood memories need to be treasured and not ticked off like another phase of growing up.

Pick your favourite anecdote from the book?

Most of the names are south Indians. There are stories from my life in Chennai and my train journey to Yercaud and Ooty. My favourite one is the conversation between Paro and Lolly. These two mischievous girls are known for their pranks and light-hearted conversations.

What are your future projects?

You can expect a sequel to Story Express in a few months. I will also be working on another

murder-mystery story. I am planning to focus on the line of Children’s books.

The book is available on Amazon for `185. There is a story-telling session, a Glow Worm Club’s initiative, by Bhavna Singh at the Ecopark, Chetpet on June 1.