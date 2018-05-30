Three men arrested in nationalised bank heist

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after jewels worth several crores were looted from a nationalised bank at J N Road at Tiruvallur, police arrested three persons, including a bank staff and a departmental store employee on Tuesday.

Investigation revealed that a bank employee — Venkataraman, 35, a plumber — Gowtham (29) at the bank and a staff of a departmental store — Jayganesh, 28 in the ground floor had allegedly committed the crime, police said. A senior police officer said Venkataraman, who was in-charge of the locker room had left the doors open on Friday and handed over the keys to the manager and the assistant manager.

“Usually, the locker can be opened only when two sets of keys which are present with the manager and the assistant manager are used. Knowing this and trying to escape from the police radar, Venkataraman had left the locker doors open. On Saturday, he along with his associates had packed the jewels in two travel bags which they placed in the generator room in the terrace and left the building.

“The next day, when the security personnel at the ATM situated in the ground floor had gone to a nearby shop, the men broke the locks of the bank shutter and took the bag from the terrace and looted the money,” the senior police officer added.

Tiruvallur Superintendent of Police M R Sibi Chakravarthy said the men had switched off the CCTV cameras while entering the building.

“They had executed the plan knowing that the bank remained closed on weekend. To evade suspicion on them, they had opened the lockers and left the previous day itself,” he added.

However, the incident came to light on Monday morning, when the security guard came to open the bank. He found the locks of the shutter in the ground floor open. The bank is situated in the first floor of a two-storeyed building above a departmental store.

The locks in the grill gate in the first floor, where the bank is situated, were broken and the shutter locks and the lockers inside the bank containing the pledged jewels had been opened.

Around 34 kg gold jewels, worth Rs 8 crore from 624 customers, who had pledged them in the bank were stolen. On Tuesday, the three men were arrested and 32 kilograms of gold were recovered from them, police said.