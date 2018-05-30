TTK Hospital conducts awareness programmes

Anusha Elangovan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As part of World No Tobacco Day (WNTD, May 31), TT Ranganathan Clinical Research Foundation (TTK Hospital), Indira Nagar, has taken an initiative to conduct a week-long awareness programme in different parts of the city. On the first day they celebrated their association of 16 years with Akshaya Trust’s at Mudichur, Tambaram.

WNTD is one of eight official global public health campaigns by WHO. This year’s theme is ‘Tobacco breaks hearts’. The awareness campaigns will focus on tobacco’s effect on heart and other cardiovascular diseases.

TTK Hospital was founded by Shanthi Ranganathan and has been a pioneer NGO working in the field of addiction since 1980. They offer medical and psychological support to people addicted to alcohol/drugs. They also train professionals and counsellors in rehabilitation therapies. The organisation also offers a five-days treatment programme ‘Quit Tobacco’. According to WHO, tobacco consumption leads to more than 7 million death every year.