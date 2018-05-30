Home Cities Chennai

TTK Hospital conducts awareness programmes

As part of World No Tobacco Day (WNTD, May 31), TT Ranganathan Clinical Research Foundation (TTK Hospital), Indira Nagar, has taken an initiative to conduct a week-long awareness programme in differe

Published: 30th May 2018 10:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 03:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Anusha Elangovan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: As part of World No Tobacco Day (WNTD, May 31), TT Ranganathan Clinical Research Foundation (TTK Hospital), Indira Nagar, has taken an initiative to conduct a week-long awareness programme in different parts of the city. On the first day they celebrated their association of 16 years with Akshaya Trust’s at Mudichur, Tambaram.

WNTD is one of eight official global public health campaigns by WHO. This year’s theme is ‘Tobacco breaks hearts’. The awareness campaigns will focus on tobacco’s effect on heart and other cardiovascular diseases.

TTK Hospital was founded by Shanthi Ranganathan and has been a pioneer NGO working in the field of addiction since 1980. They offer medical and psychological support to people addicted to alcohol/drugs. They also train professionals and counsellors in rehabilitation therapies. The organisation also offers a five-days treatment programme ‘Quit Tobacco’. According to WHO, tobacco consumption leads to more than 7 million death every year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actor Rajinikanth coming out of the Thoothukudi government medical college hospital after consoling the persons injured in the Thoothukudi riot. (Express photo by Balamurugan.)
Rajinikanth visits Sterlite violence victims, announces ex-gratia of 2 lakh each to families of deceased
EPS file image of school students used for representational purpose only
No homework and no lugging books to school for CBSE students upto Class II
Gallery
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision 
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon