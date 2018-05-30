Home Cities Chennai

Two workers killed, many others severely injured as wall collapses at upcoming restaurant in Chennai

BE graduate who took working as labourer killed in mishap at construction site.

Published: 30th May 2018 05:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 11:48 PM   |  A+A-

A wall in an upcoming restaurant collapsed in Chennai's posh Spurtank Tank. (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A BE graduate who started working as a construction labour because he could not get a job for a year was killed on Wednesday as a set of prefabricated slabs collapsed at a construction site of an upcoming restaurant at East Spur Tank Road at Chetpet. He was one of two killed in the mishap.

The 23-year-old Gunasekaran had completed BE in Electronics and Communication Engineering from EGS Pillay Engineering College at Nagapattinam last September, when he cleared all his arrears. He came to Chennai only in March to attend interviews and started working in the construction site along with his uncle J Senthil Kumar.

“I was working as an electrician at the GPA construction agency and I thought it would good for him to come to Chennai and search for jobs here. He started working with me in the construction site and even recently attended an interview in a software company at Pallavaram," said Senthil Kumar, who was waiting at the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital where Gunasekaran's body was taken for autopsy. He had advised Gunasekaran to come to Chennai, since the latter was unable to get a job in his native Tiruvarur. But, on Wednesday, he was feeling guilty whether it was his advice that killed Gunasekaran. Senthil Kumar was saved because he was away to have lunch and was just returning to the site when he heard the loud thud.

The second victim of the mishap was Pandala Raja (22) native of Ariyalur, who was working as a construction labourer in Chennai for a year. Two others have been injured.

The accident took place around 4 pm when a total of 43 workers were present at the construction site. A group of them were trying to put together a set of prefabricated slabs in the three-storey building.

“The slab suddenly collapsed once it was placed, so clearly the base was not secure,” said Appanasamy, a building supervisor. He claimed that a loose screw used to fasten slabs together could have caused the accident.

The workers got trapped beneath the huge slabs. “We were able to rescue a few workers at the extremities but the bodies were recovered only by the fire department,” said Appanasamy.

Shahul Hameed, the joint director of Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services, said it will be verified whether proper permits for the three-story building, which will house a restaurant, have been obtained.

The slabs are said to be being fixed on the third floor when they suddenly collapsed and Gunasekaran was said to be in the top floor. He was thrown down and buried under the debris. As the ambulance was taking time to reach, a neighbour took him in her car to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital where he died within a few minutes.

The injured persons were identified as S Arul (22) from Villupuram who sustained severe head injury and was admitted at the ICU in Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and P Mani (23) from Cuddalore who suffered right leg fracture and jaw break was admitted at the KMC.

Venkatesan, who was working as supervisor at the site, told the Express, “There were a total of 43 workers at the site. Four of them were involved in placing the slabs."

“The construction of a shopping complex was taken charge by two private construction agencies - VME and GPA. They received permission for four floors (slit + three floors as per display at the site) from the CMDA for constructing in a new method called ‘free-cost’ in which ready-made slabs and pillars are used,” said a revenue department officer at the spot.

When Express visited the site it found that none of the workers were wearing hard hats and lead lined boots which are compulsory at construction sites. Most of the workers are from central India and weren’t even wearing shoes. Safety harnesses also seemed to be missing at the site where work is going on in the third floor.

“A case should be filed against the company for proper compensation and we will also file a petition in a court on Thursday,” said deceased Gunasekaran’s brother Rajesh

(With inputs from Samuel Merigala)

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
chennai Wall Collapse Chetpet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
EPS file image of school students used for representational purpose only
No Homework And No Lugging Books To School For CBSE Students Upto Class II
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, walks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, center. (AP)
PM Modi, Indonesia President Joko Widodo visit Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta
Gallery
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners