Home Cities Chennai

Two workers killed, many others severely injured as wall collapses in upcoming restaurant in Chennai

Two persons died and four others feared dead as a wall in an upcoming restaurant collapsed in Chennai's posh Spurtank Tank locality today.

Published: 30th May 2018 05:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 05:46 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose. (Express File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two persons died and four others feared dead as a wall in an upcoming restaurant collapsed in Chennai's posh Spurtank Tank locality today.

According to sources, the two persons who died were identified as Gunasekar, 23 a native of Mayiladuthirai and another person as one Raja.

A display of the particulars at the site said construction of a three-storey restaurant was underway.

"At around 3.30 pm, a wall at the construction site suddenly collapsed," said a police officer.

All the injured have been rushed to the Kilpauk Medical College and hospital for treatment. Condition of at least one more worker said to be critical.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
posh Spurtank Tank Chennai wall collapse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
EPS file image of school students used for representational purpose only
No Homework And No Lugging Books To School For CBSE Students Upto Class II
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, walks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, center. (AP)
PM Modi, Indonesia President Joko Widodo visit Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta
Gallery
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners