Two workers killed, many others severely injured as wall collapses in upcoming restaurant in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two persons died and four others feared dead as a wall in an upcoming restaurant collapsed in Chennai's posh Spurtank Tank locality today.

According to sources, the two persons who died were identified as Gunasekar, 23 a native of Mayiladuthirai and another person as one Raja.

A display of the particulars at the site said construction of a three-storey restaurant was underway.

"At around 3.30 pm, a wall at the construction site suddenly collapsed," said a police officer.

All the injured have been rushed to the Kilpauk Medical College and hospital for treatment. Condition of at least one more worker said to be critical.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on.