Veterans teach novices  at this Startup School

CHENNAI: Young energy combined with great experience this week at iB Hubs Startup School ‘18, a unique four-week acceleration program designed for student entrepreneurs at zero-fee and zero-equity.

Seasoned entrepreneurs Raj Neravati and Mayur Sethi interacted with and inspired their student counterparts. Neravati, founder and CEO of HUG Innovations, the startup that built the world’s first gesture control smartwatch, emphasized the various stages involved in hardware product startup life cycle. Sethi, COO of WittyFeed, one of the fastest growing content companies, provided insights on tapping the potential of content marketing to reach target customers.

With guidance from program mentors at iB Hubs, the student entrepreneurs are continuously refining their business models on key aspects such as customer relationships, revenue streams, key activities and key partnerships.

“At iB Hubs Startup School ‘18, we have a diverse cohort of startups from various fields ranging from agriculture to advanced technologies,” said Avinash Thavva, Mentor, iB Hubs Startup School.

In the coming weeks, the startups will work on building a minimum viable product. They will learn about legal aspects of startups and different ways of fundraising. The program will also feature several more talks from industry experts and successful entrepreneurs

A hub for all

