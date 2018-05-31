87.6 per cent students of corporation schools clear exam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation’s higher secondary schools secured a pass percentage of 87.61 % with two schools scoring cent per cent results as Plus One State board results were announced on Wednesday.

Corporation schools at Koyambedu and Lloyd’s Road secured cent per cent results out of the 32 higher secondary schools under the city corporation, a civic body press release said.

While 14 students scored cent per cent marks, 48 students scored over 500 against the total of 600 marks. Four students secured over 550 this year, the release said.