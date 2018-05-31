Home Cities Chennai

No stay to Chidambaram family’s plea against Income-Tax department

The IT department had filed a complaint against the trio for alleged non-disclosure of assets in overseas in the Special Court for Economic Offences in Chennai on May 11 last.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A vacation judge of the Madras High Court has declined to stay the proceedings initiated by the Income-Tax department against Nalini, wife of former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram, her son Karti and daughter-in-law Srinidhi under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act.

Assailing this, the trio moved the High Court to stay the proceedings and to direct the department to provide a copy of the complaint to them.

When the plea came up for hearing, senior counsel A L Sundresan told the judge that a Special Court must be established to hear the cases under the Black Money Act, as the Economic Offences court does not have jurisdiction over the present case. But the State government has not notified any such special court. The official who granted sanction for the prosecution had no such authority under the Income Tax Act, he added.

Opposing the plea, the IT department standing counsel said the complaint is yet to be numbered and once it is done, copies will be supplied to the petitioners. The plea is premature, he added. Recording all this, the judge directed the IT department to file counter and posted the matter for further hearing on June 5.

