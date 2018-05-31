When Chennai sleeps, CMRL sites bustle with activity

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: When the city sleeps, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) sites bustle with activity to help realise the Metro dreams of Chennai. “We have only six hours to procure logistics materials at the sites,” recalls Chief General Manager of Chennai Metro Rail V K Singh and L Narasim Prasad, Director (Systems and Operations) during their interaction with media.

A total of 7,000 tonnes of steel was used and 12 lakh cubic metre of muck from tunnelling was cleared daily from midnight to 6 am in the morning, they claimed. Currently, work on 26 stations — 13 underground and 13 elevated — had been completed, with 39 to 40 kms being put into operation.

“The concreting is done only on night and challenge is to work where sensitive buildings like schools and colleges are situated,” said Singh, claiming that the entire stretch from Washermenpet to AG DMS will be completed by the end of the year.

The most difficult phase was from Madras High Court to Chennai Central and it took 18 months, he recalled. “We had noise barriers near schools and hospitals and were regulating two-lane traffic on EVR Periyar Salai ( Poonamallee High Road) and Anna Salai and it was really difficult,” they said.

Interestingly, the hard work has paid off as more than five lakh people have enjoyed the metro rail ride as it was free of cost. While the ridership declined when the payment mode was restarted on Wednesday, some interest among commuters could be seen as enquiries were being made at the counters.

To a query on whether the fares will be cut, Prasad said that Chennai Metro will analyse the ridership and then take a decision. A Metro ride from Chennai Central to Airport costs a commuter `70. He also said a decision on extending the timings of Metro rail services is being studied.

Singh said that the talks on integration of MRTS with Chennai Metro is progressing and by the end of the year the process will start as the State was keen. To a query on when Chennai Metro will open additional exits in Chennai Central, Singh said by next week another entry and exit in Moore Market will be opened.

Central Square contract soon

Chennai: Work on the much-awaited Chennai Central Square is likely to start soon as contract will be awarded in a month or two, according to V K Singh. Catering to five lakh pedestrians per day, Chennai Central is situated at intersection of six rail corridors passing through the city — one MRTS, three suburban and two upcoming Metro rail corridors. The Central square proposal was mooted by Chennai Metro Rail on March 6, 2015 to integrate all existing hubs