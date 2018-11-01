Renting to convenience: Geetansh Bamania on his start up 'Rentomojo'

Srividya Palaparthi By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Geetansh Bamania was already moving cities more often than he liked by the time he started his career. Shifting cities already was a challenge in terms of finding a home and figuring out the commutes. And for a young adult like Geetansh, being able to rent furniture for his home through a deal with the local retailer came as a welcome boon. Stemming from his own experience, RentoMojo, a fintech startup which offers the unique, RMI or Monthly rent instalment option for movable assets emerged.

Launched four years ago, Geetansh who was a serial entrepreneur started small. “We started in Powai, Mumbai and used social media to our benefit instead of spending too much on customer acquisition. We would keep track of the groups on Facebook where homes and retail trade happened and inserted ourselves and our concept there,” he shares. The concept of RMI caught the attention of the younger demographic who found it more convenient to spend in instalments than shelling out money in one go. “More than just a rental service, RentoMojo is actually a subscription service. We also offer the option of owning the product after a specific period of the lease. Of course, renting it until they need it is also an option. As we provide the convenience of monthly instalment with an option of owning what they rent, it caught on soon enough,” says Geetansh.

Once they had zeroed in on the concept, the initial investment that went into the startup was about `20 lakh. RentoMojo also has raised $17 million in a pre-series funding in both capital and equity. “Our inventory is completely handled and produced by our partners,” he shares. Currently headquartered in Bengaluru, RentoMojo operates in New Delhi, NCR, Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

Rentomojo currently has about 50000 subscribers and Geetansh has his goals set on hitting a million subscribers soon. But that isn’t his first priority. “Improving our customer-base is certainly on the to-do list but we give the highest priority to making sure the existing customers are satisfied with our service. We want to keep building on how we can better our service such that it provides our customers with the highest convenience,” says the serial entrepreneur.

Geetansh who has also worked with Flipkart and Pepperfry thinks that starting early gave him the edge over the rest. “I spent barely a few months in the conglomerates. But my two unsuccessful startups before RentoMojo helped me learn through the mistakes. I also believe that starting early in life gave me the time to make mistakes and learn from them,” says Geetansh signing off.

