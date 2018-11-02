A national seminar on Tamil literature

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DG Vaishnav College’s department of Tamil literature along with Dinamani newspaper is organising a national seminar on Thamizhk Kaappiyangalil Vaazhviyal Nokku on January 24, 2019. University and college professors, research scholars, post graduate students and interested people could participate in the national seminar.

The topics must be related to Tamil literary works and must not exceed five pages. The area of research includes Silappathigaram, Manimegalai, Seevagasinthamani, Valaiyapathi and Kundalakesi. Research articles could be either in Tamil or English and participants should send their research articles on or before December 25. Participants should make a DD of Rs 600 drawn in the favour of the principal, DG Vaishnav College payable in the city. The full paper along with their DD and photographs on or before November 25.