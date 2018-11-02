Home Cities Chennai

Break over, work resumes to restore Chennai's Nemilichery lake

The loads are being used to fill old quarry sites near Oragadam after paying concession fees to the Department of Geology and Mines.

Published: 02nd November 2018 10:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Restoration work of the lake in July this year  Martin Louis

By Samuel Merigala 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Public Work Department’s (PWD) fresh impetus to restore Nemilichery lake has come as a relief to local resident welfare associations who had kickstarted the work in June, to improve groundwater recharge in nearby areas. The PWD has resumed removing loads of garbage laced with mud excavated from the water body. The loads are being used to fill old quarry sites near Oragadam after paying concession fees to the Department of Geology and Mines. 

“We were worried that the garbage we had excavated will be washed back into the lake during the monsoon,” said V Santhanam, president of Federation of Pallavaram Resident Welfare Association, claiming that over `7 lakh collected from the public had been spent in kickstarting the restoration. A blame game between the Pallavaram Municipality and the PWD had initially stalled restoration efforts when the resident associations sought the government’s help to remove the excavated soil and garbage. The intervention of Kancheepuram District Collector P Ponniah quickly broke the gridlock and PWD began work in early July. 

However, after a month of work, there was lull, arousing fears that the work wouldn’t be completed before the onset of monsoon. When Express visited the site in October, it found a considerable amount of garbage and soil left. A PWD official told Express that the remaining loads will be removed in a few days. “Arrangements have been made to remove the remaining 50 loads before the onset of the monsoon,” said an official overseeing the restoration of the lake. 

During his inspection of the lake in July, the district collector had asked the Pallavaram Municipality to stop flow of sewage into the lake. The Municipality has managed to reroute one major pipeline, but two more intrusion points are yet to be plugged. “Steps are being taken to plug one other intrusion point,” said an official from the Pallavaram Municipality, explaining the third intrusion point can be plugged only if encroachments are removed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nemilichery lake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp