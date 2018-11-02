Fourth Offshore Patrol Vessel for Indian Coast Guard launched

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The fourth in the series of seven Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPV) built for Indian Coast Guard was launched ahead of schedule on Friday at Larson and Toubro’s Katpulli Shipyard near Chennai.

The vessel was launched by the wife of Commander of Coast Guard region (West) Inspector General Vijay D Chafekar.

The OPV is part of the contract awarded to L&T in March 2015. In April 2018, L&T set a new benchmark in the history of Indian defence shipbuilding by delivering the ‘First of Class’ OPV, named ICGS Vikram, ahead of schedule.

This was followed by another ahead-of-schedule delivery of the second OPV, ICGS Vijaya in August 2018. The third OPV, which was also launched in August 2018, is presently being readied for sea trials.