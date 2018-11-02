Home Cities Chennai

Kapaleeswarar temple: HR&CE warned of action if missing idol documents are found destroyed

A PIL plea seeking a directive to the temple management to perform the ‘Kumbabhishekam’ after installing a new peacock statue came up.

Published: 02nd November 2018 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2018 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Kapaleeswarar Temple, Mylapore

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: If it is proved true that documents relating to a peacock idol, which went missing long ago from the precincts of Sri Kapaleeswarar temple at Mylapore, were destroyed, HR&CE officials concerned will have to face serious consequences, a Special Bench of the Madras High Court warned on Thursday.

When a PIL plea seeking a directive to the temple management to perform the ‘Kumbabhishekam’ after installing a new peacock statue came up, the Government counsel produced a letter from HR&CE stating that the documents with regard to the statue were destroyed.

The bench directed the idol wing CID officials to probe the matter. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kapaleeswarar temple

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Vanamali
    "the Government counsel produced a letter from HR&CE stating that the documents with regard to the statue were destroyed." Wow. No wonder that activist T.R. Ramesh states that the HR&CE is a "rogue department". Every new development only adds credence to his assertion. Here is an extract from his essay
    25 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp