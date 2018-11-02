Kapaleeswarar temple: HR&CE warned of action if missing idol documents are found destroyed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: If it is proved true that documents relating to a peacock idol, which went missing long ago from the precincts of Sri Kapaleeswarar temple at Mylapore, were destroyed, HR&CE officials concerned will have to face serious consequences, a Special Bench of the Madras High Court warned on Thursday.

When a PIL plea seeking a directive to the temple management to perform the ‘Kumbabhishekam’ after installing a new peacock statue came up, the Government counsel produced a letter from HR&CE stating that the documents with regard to the statue were destroyed.

The bench directed the idol wing CID officials to probe the matter.