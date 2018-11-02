Nigerian sends narcotic substance to Doha, held in Chennai

By Express News Service

A 38-year-old Nigerian was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday for allegedly sending a narcotic substance in a parcel to Doha. In a release, the agency said the arrested person had allegedly hidden 200 gm of methamphetamine, a potent central nervous system stimulant, in a parcel containing machine parts, to a person in Doha, Qatar.

However, it was not delivered in Doha and was returned to Chennai, the release said. Based on a tip-off, the bureau officials seized the parcel at Medavakkam. The release said the arrested person had sourced the contraband from another Nigerian in Delhi.