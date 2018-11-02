Home Cities Chennai

Online pharmacies challenge Madras HC stay

Clarifying that the prohibition is only for firms that sell medicines without a valid licence, Justice R Mahadevan agreed to hear the pleas in detail on Friday. 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Acting swiftly, online pharmacies, who were aggrieved over the interim stay granted on Wednesday, which banned sale of medicines online, have moved the High Court to vacate the stay. They submitted that though the drugs are booked online, they are sourced from licensed pharmacies. The firms that deliver the medicines are doing only delivery services and do not actually sell medicines.

Clarifying that the prohibition is only for firms that sell medicines without a valid licence, Justice R Mahadevan agreed to hear the pleas in detail on Friday. On Wednesday, Justice Mahadevan passed the interim order while admitting a plea moved by Tamil Nadu Chemists & Druggists Association against online sale of medicines. The association said that buying medicines from unlicensed stores can be risky as they may sell fake drugs.

