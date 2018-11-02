Home Cities Chennai

Swarnabhoomi Academy of Music invites application from aspiring musicians

The preparatory program also aids students with the right knowledge and skill set to further pursue their diploma programs at SAM.

Published: 02nd November 2018 11:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Swarnabhoomi Academy of Music (SAM), Asia’s premier music institute is inviting applications for its upcoming Foundation in Music Performance (FMP) programme. Starting from November 5, this six week intensive course is aimed at nurturing and grooming aspiring musicians who have limited or no formal training in music and those hopeful of starting a professional career in music.

The programme, besides inculcating fundamental music knowledge, will also provide a platform for the students to learn the skills that are essential in starting your professional career in music from global musicians.

The FMP programme will be anchored by an esteemed panel of faculty members from across the globe like Thiago Duarte, Claudio Oliveira, Cecilia Davila, Leo Vrillaud, Marcus Almeida, Umalaypuram Mali, and Sreyas Narayanun.

The preparatory program also aids students with the right knowledge and skill set to further pursue their diploma programs at SAM. It is priced at Rs 95,000.

For more details: www.sam.org. or contact 7358000770 or send a mail to info@sam.org.in.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Swarnabhoomi Academy of Music

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp