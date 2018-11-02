Swarnabhoomi Academy of Music invites application from aspiring musicians

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Swarnabhoomi Academy of Music (SAM), Asia’s premier music institute is inviting applications for its upcoming Foundation in Music Performance (FMP) programme. Starting from November 5, this six week intensive course is aimed at nurturing and grooming aspiring musicians who have limited or no formal training in music and those hopeful of starting a professional career in music.

The programme, besides inculcating fundamental music knowledge, will also provide a platform for the students to learn the skills that are essential in starting your professional career in music from global musicians.

The FMP programme will be anchored by an esteemed panel of faculty members from across the globe like Thiago Duarte, Claudio Oliveira, Cecilia Davila, Leo Vrillaud, Marcus Almeida, Umalaypuram Mali, and Sreyas Narayanun.

The preparatory program also aids students with the right knowledge and skill set to further pursue their diploma programs at SAM. It is priced at Rs 95,000.

For more details: www.sam.org. or contact 7358000770 or send a mail to info@sam.org.in.