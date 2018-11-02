Home Cities Chennai

Tamil Nadu: Here are the changes made in special bus departure points before Diwali

An official release from Chennai City Traffic Police said from November 2 to 5, buses will be operated from six locations.

CHENNAI: To facilitate the operation of special buses from Chennai to neighbouring States without any traffic congestion just before the start of Deepavali, the departure points of the services have been changed and their routes slightly modified.

➤ Buses starting from Koyambedu will not pass through Tambaram and Perungalathur and will take route via Maduravoyal – Poonamallee – Nazarethpet - Outer Ring Road and reach Vandaloor. The passengers who have reserved their tickets may board the buses at the temporary bus stands at Urapakkam or Kelambakkam instead of Tambaram and Perungulathur.

➤ The busses bound for Madurai, Tirunelveli, Kaniyakumari and Southern districts will be operated from CMBT Koyambedu.
➤ The buses bound for Thiruvannamalai will be operated from Tambaram Railway Station.

➤ The busses bound for Kumbakonam and Thanjavur will be operated via. Vikravandi and Banrutti from Tambaram Anna Bus Stand (MEPZ).
➤ The busses bound for Puducherry, Cuddalore and Chidambaram via. ECR will be operated from K.K. Nagar Bus Stand.

➤ Madhavaram Bus Stand: The busses bound for Oothukottai, Kalahasthi, Tirupathi, Nellore and towards Andhra Pradesh will be operated from Madhavaram Bus Stand.
➤ Poonamallee Bus Stand: The busses bound for Kancheepuram, Seiyaru, Arcot, Arani, Vellore, Tirupathur, Hosur and Dharmapuri will be operated from Poonamallee Bus Stand.

