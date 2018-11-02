Home Cities Chennai

Three nabbed in Chennai for robbing man of jewels, ATM cards

handcuffs

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three persons were arrested on Thursday after they allegedly robbed a man of gold jewels and ATM cards a week ago by posing as family seeking a bridegroom in a matrimonial site. The accused were identified as D Rekha Savithri (53) and S Gokulakrishnan (32) from Kerala and T Sadasivam (28) from Vadapalani.

Police said Rekha Savithri contacted S Kaalicharan, aged 42 and a bachelor, through the website by claiming that her family wanted to meet him in connection with marriage and told him to come to Vadapalani on October 23 night.“The gang invited him to a house and robbed him off his cash and ATM cards. The people also took his ATM PIN after threatening him with a knife. We identified the ATM from where the cash was withdrawn. Through CCTV camera we identified the people and found them to be history-sheeters with the facetagr app,” said police inspector G Chandru.

Meanwhile, the same gang had involved in a chain snatching incident at Kodambakkam and were nabbed on the spot. Rekha Savithri and her nephew Gokulakrishnan had earlier been detained under Goondas act two times. They had swindled money and valuables in more than 20 cases from people through online matrimonial site, police said. Through the duo, police arrested Sadhasivam who was staying in an apartment at Vadapalani.  Police said the gang targeted men who had crossed middle age and living alone. The trio were remanded to judicial custody.

