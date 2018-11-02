Working hard to game harder: Counter-Strike player Simar Sethi

Home Cities Chennai

CHENNAI: He is known as PSY in the online gaming circles and is considered one of India’s best Counter-Strike players. Simar Sethi, a 20-year-old from New Delhi, is also the best AWPer in CS:GO in India. His story doesn’t begin with the usual ‘I was passionate about gaming’ line. For him, passion came later.  “I began playing online games from the age of 15. However, in my earlier days, I was considered a weak player,” said Simar. He also added that, at the gaming centers where he used to go, other gamers didn’t take him in their teams. The taunts made him take gaming seriously and Simar decided to train himself to become the best online gamer.

Simar said, “I began practising regularly. Slowly I gained expertise and was finally recognised as a good player. It was the complete support extended by my parents that enabled me to achieve this. My dad used to give me money to play online games at an internet cafe called Extreme Gaming.” He talked to his parents about online gaming, its prospects and also his interest in it. “Since I was upfront about it, they gave me their trust and support,” he added.

But, why PSY? “Because I love and am a fan of high bpm music. I love to listen to PSY trance,” he said. Meanwhile, his journey as an online gamer turned into a serious career after Team Brutality, one of the best organisations in the online gaming arena in India, offered him a try-out. 

“I did well in the try-out and was offered a spot on the team. It was the beginning. I have played at many tourneys and have now become well-versed,” said Simar who was 16-years-old when Team Brutality picked him up. 

Today, he is juggling both gaming and a hotel management course, albeit privately. According to Simar, he is a salaried player. “I am paid by the organisation and my salary is around `30,000 to `40,000. The organisation takes care of all the expenses I incur while taking part in both domestic and international tournaments,” he said. 

“Only if a gamer qualifies in the competitions held in his country will he be able to take part in the tournaments held in the foreign countries,” he said. According to him, online gaming is catching up in the country. “Many youngsters are taking up online gaming as a career. The sector has a lot of scope, and I tell this as many parents call me seeking advice,” he added.

The cut-off age for an online gamer in the gaming arena is 30 years. 
“But, that doesn’t mean the road has come to an end. The gamer can become a coach or join  companies that create these games as quality analysts,” he said. Simar plans on taking up coaching once he turns 30. “I still give technical advice to players who approach me,” he added. Simar today plays for Team Entity along with four other players.

He also has a YouTube  channel called PSY where he streams PUBG and CS:GO. “I get at least 300 to 400 views whenever I stream. I have four lakh subscribers and I am earning from it too,” said this youngster, who is making a mark in the online gaming arena both nationally and internationally.

