Home Cities Chennai

2.85 lakh records of HR&CE land in Tamil Nadu government database

Official sources told Express that 60 to 75 per cent of land records belonging to HR&CE department have been tallied with Tamil Nilam database.

Published: 03rd November 2018 01:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to curb fraudulent transaction of government land, work on creating a government land database has begun with 2.85 lakh land records of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) Department being identified till now. The database of the lands is being developed with the help of National Informatics Centre interface. It is learnt that the HR&CE department identified the lands by correlating the old survey number with new survey numbers.

Official sources told Express that 60 to 75 per cent of land records belonging to HR&CE department have been tallied with Tamil Nilam database. The entire process is likely to be completed in two months. Interestingly, besides mapping HR&CE department property, lands belonging to highways department and Sipcot will also be mapped.

This comes after the State government issued a deadline to all departments to map all  government lands and make it available centrally within the first week of November after which a crucial meeting will be held.Currently, lands vested with revenue are recorded as ‘government’, but those in the possession of departments like Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments and others are classified as ‘Patta lands’ and face threat of fraudulent transactions as currently they could not be blocked for patta transfer.

As a result specific codes will be assigned to each department and their lands will be marked in ‘Tamil Nilam’ Land Records database, which is used by registration department for updating the survey number details in the market value guideline database in Software Application Star 2,” as master database.

Sources said that once the lands are marked in Tamil Nilam database as lands of government departments, with specific codes for each department, those lands will not be registered and malpractices can be avoided.Sources also said the State government is also thinking of including the lands involved in acquisition not to be allowed for any transactions after publication of preliminary notification.

“When such lands are registered after publication of notification for acquisition, it will escalate the market value leading to several problems during valuation process in acquisition, the sources added.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of land administration has asked all heads of departments to depute nodal officer for creating the land database.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments HR and CE government land

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp